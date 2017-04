Hilton Head, SC -There was plenty to celebrate on Hilton Head but it was an emotional time for one famous golfing family. Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, finished the 2017 RBC Heritage at -8, good enough to finish in the top 20. All week long golf fans expressed their support. While it was difficult for Saunders to play at the Heritage he said playing in the Low Country is always special.

Advertisement