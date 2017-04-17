Our Hometown: Savannah Arts Academy presents Aladdin

Join the Savannah Arts Academy Dance Department, April 21 – 23, as it presents its full-length ballet: Aladdin!

Get ready for a performance filled with sorcery, true love, and triumph.

Under the instruction of Cristin and Julian Jernigan, and Avery McGee… dance department students, accompanied by guest artist, Samuel Chester, of Carolina Ballet Theater, will present two acts of this captivating story.

Tickets are available NOW online at: www.seatyourself.biz/saa

They can be picked up at Savannah Arts beginning Thursday, April 20, from 7:30am -3:30pm OR an hour before show time on the day of the selected show.

You can also get tickets at the door AN HOUR before show time.

Advertisement