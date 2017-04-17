The Latest: Facebook reports killing uploaded, not broadcast live

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Latest on a suspect who shot and killed a man while livestreaming on Facebook (all times local):

12 a.m.

Facebook is now saying that a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Cleveland posted a video of the killing on Facebook, but did not broadcast it live.

In a statement late Sunday night, Facebook said suspect 37-year-old Steve Stephens did go live at one point during the day, but not during the killing.

Police earlier Sunday had said that Stephens had broadcast it on Facebook Live.

Stephens is accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Late Sunday, police issued an aggravated murder warrant for Stephens. In a statement, they said he may have traveled out of state.

In a separate video, Stephens said he also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

___

___

9:15 p.m.

Officials say the man accused of fatally shooting another man and posting a video of the killing on Facebook worked for a behavioral health agency.

Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer tells WOIO-TV that the agency is “shocked and horrified.”

Kortemeyer says she hopes that Steve Stephens is “arrested as soon as possible” and that no one else is harmed.

Police say Stephens killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. In a separate video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

According to its website, Beech Brook says it will serve more than 18,000 children and families in northeast Ohio this year.

___

___

8 p.m.

Facebook has released a statement condemning the killing of a Cleveland man that police say was posted on the social media site.

The company on Sunday called it a “horrific crime,” and said that it works hard to “keep a safe environment on Facebook.”

Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Sunday afternoon.

In a separate video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

___

___

7:45 p.m.

Police have named the victim shot and killed in Cleveland by a man who posted video of the killing on Facebook.

He’s identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

Police say Steve Stephens shot Godwin on Sunday afternoon. Mayor Frank Jackson is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

The suspect said in a separate video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police Chief Calvin Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Mayor Frank Jackson, not Police Chief Calvin Williams, urged Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

This story has been corrected to show that Facebook now says the killing was recorded and uploaded to Facebook, not broadcast live.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the victim is Robert Godwin Sr., not Goodwin.

___

7:10 p.m.

Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man and posted video of it on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

The video of the killing was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in a separate video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

___

___

5:25 p.m.

Cleveland police say they are searching for a homicide suspect who posted a video of the killing on Facebook.

Police say the man also posted another video of himself on the social media network claiming he had killed other people. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) tells cleveland.com that police haven’t verified any slayings besides the one Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The video of the killing was posted on Facebook for about three hours before it was removed.

She says police are seeking a man named Steve Stephens. His Facebook page apparently was deactivated later Sunday afternoon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Cleveland, Ohio — (WSAV)

Authorities are searching everywhere for a man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man live on social media.

Authorities say Steve Stephens is the suspect. They say he drove up to the victim, 74 year old Robert Goodwin, pointed a gun and shot him live on Facebook. Investigators say Stephens claimed to have committed other homicides as well, but so far, police have not confirmed that. Police say Stephens’ mom said he told her he was shooting people because he was mad at his girlfriend.

This afternoon, police converged on a home in Cleveland trying to find Stephens. The FBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.