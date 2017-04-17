Emergency crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle

Savannah (WSAV) – Some scary moments for a driver earlier this morning in Savannah. Police say a 31-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel and went into a pond at the Grand Oaks Apartments on Ogeechee Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 9:15 and rescued the driver who checked out OK.

The driver, who has not been identified, was the only person in the vehicle at the time. We’re told the windows were rolled up so no water got inside the vehicle until the doors were opened to get the man out.

