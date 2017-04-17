Connecting communities: Nationwide Neighbors Photo Project comes to Savannah

As part of his quest to create photographic portraits of Americans in all 50 states, artist John Raymond Mireles is in town taking pictures during his journey through the south.

To date, John has completed his work in 32 states and has been commissioned by the Anchorage Museum in Alaska to bring the ‘Nationwide Neighbors Photo Project’ to the museum in September 2017. Entitled “Neighbors,” the project aims to create a unique and compelling visual document that connects Americans of all backgrounds from every corner of the country.

Once the project is completed, the final images will be compiled into a book and large scale prints will on display within some of the original communities where the images were taken.

Samples of the “Neighbors” project can be seen here: www.jraymondmireles.com. A short documentary on his initial exhibition in San Diego may be viewed online.