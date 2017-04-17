Classes resume a week after shooting at California school

Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is reopening.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday, a week after the killings.

Security will be tightened, and counselors will be made available for students and staff.

North Park has been closed since April 10, when a man walked into his estranged wife’s classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded went home from a hospital on Sunday. He and the boy who died were standing near their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume the relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.

