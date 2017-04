Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives have made an arrest in a weekend shooting incident. We’re told 35-year-old Kenneth Jenkins was taken into custody earlier today.

Police say Jenkins was identified as the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of Barnard Street Sunday afternoon.

They responded to the scene just before 3:00PM and found 32-year-old Edward Mells suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.