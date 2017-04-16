Intense Manhunt for Man Accused in Facebook Live Murder

Cleveland, Ohio — (WSAV)

Authorities are searching everywhere for a man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man live on social media.

Authorities say Steve Stephens is the suspect. They say he drove up to the victim, 74 year old Robert Goodwin, pointed a gun and shot him live on Facebook. Investigators say Stephens claimed to have committed other homicides as well, but so far, police have not confirmed that. Police say Stephens’ mom said he told her he was shooting people because he was mad at his girlfriend.

This afternoon, police converged on a home in Cleveland trying to find Stephens. The FBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.