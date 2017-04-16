Hundreds gather for annual Tybee Island Easter sunrise service

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – While millions are celebrating Easter on Sunday, some started the day before the sun was up.

Hundreds gathered at the Tybee Pier and Pavilion for the annual Easter sunrise service.

Believers of various backgrounds and denominations gathered to sing, pray and worship.

Chapel By the Sea Baptist Church, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church and All Saints Episcopal Church on Tybee Island co-organized and facilitated the service.

People came from all over the country dressed from their Sunday best to their pajamas.

According to Chapel By the Sea Pastor David Laughner, this ‘Come-As-You-Are’ approach to the service is intended to be welcoming to those who might not attend church services on a constant basis.

“When you open up to the general public a service like this they can come, listen, and hopefully better understand what this day is all about,” Laughner said.

Laughner intends to keep the service at the pier for as long as possible to bring people together on a neutral ground to celebrate the Easter holiday together.