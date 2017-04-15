Tybee Police Dept. honors fallen officer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – On Saturday afternoon a crowd gathered outside the Tybee Police Department to say goodbye to a co-worker, neighbor and friend.

On April 8, Tybee Police Officer Tron Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Lewis was off duty at the time of the crash.

On Saturday the department held a moment of silence for Lewis. The crowd gathered near Lewis’s patrol car parked outside of the station.

Since his death, people have laid flowers, signs, and teddy bears on the hood of the car in appreciation of him.

“”He could walk into a room and just light it up. His smile you could see from really far away. It was just one of those personalities where you could just love the guy,” Tybee Police Sgt. Kyle Suddach said.

Memorial services were held for Lewis on Friday where he was posthumously given the title of corporal.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.