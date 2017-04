Port Wentworth (WSAV/GDOT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces lane closures on SR 21 in both directions between Hendley Road and Highway 30 in Port Wentworth for cleaning outside shoulders, median and laying thermostriping.

The closures are scheduled April 17-19 from 8AM-3PM northbound and 9AM-5PM southbound. All work is weather contingent.

The lane closures are necessary for completion of the diverging diamond interchange.