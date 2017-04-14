Video: Police fire 2 Georgia officers they say assaulted man

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A second Georgia officer has been fired after police say video surfaced of him hitting a man in the face. Gwinnett County police said in an emailed statement Thursday evening that Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni was fired after new video surfaced of him hitting a man in the face. Earlier in the day, police announced that Master Police Officer Robert McDonald had been fired after video showed him kicking the same man in the head even though the man was handcuffed on the ground.

Police have said the two officers hit 21-year-old Demetrius Bryan Hollins on Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta.

The police department statement says the two officers violated their training and state law. The department says both men are currently under criminal investigation.

“The revelations uncovered in this entire investigation are shocking,” the statement says.