Video: Police fire 2 Georgia officers they say assaulted man

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A second Georgia officer has been fired after police say video surfaced of him hitting a man in the face. Gwinnett County police said in an emailed statement Thursday evening that Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni was fired after new video surfaced of him hitting a man in the face. Earlier in the day, police announced that Master Police Officer Robert McDonald had been fired after video showed him kicking the same man in the head even though the man was handcuffed on the ground.

Police have said the two officers hit 21-year-old Demetrius Bryan Hollins on Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta.

In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017 photo released by the Gwinnett County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office, Demetrius Bryan Hollins poses for a photograph after being arrested. A Georgia police officer is under investigation after authorities say he kicked Hollins in the head during a traffic stop in Lawrenceville, Ga., just outside Atlanta. The incident was captured on cellphone video by a witness stuck behind the stopped car and the police vehicle. The police statement says the video is “very disturbing and speaks for itself.” (Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

 

The police department statement says the two officers violated their training and state law. The department says both men are currently under criminal investigation.

“The revelations uncovered in this entire investigation are shocking,” the statement says.

