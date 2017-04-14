UPDATE: Officials report 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: CNN

KABUL, Afghanistan. (AP) – Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

In this May 2004 photo, a plume of smoke rises over the Eglin Air Force Base reservation in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., during a test of the GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, which contains 11 tons of explosives. U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13, 2017, with a GBU-43B, the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said. (Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on ISIS, saying: “I want 100 times more bombings on this group.”

Yesterday, U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan with “the mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military. The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

President Donald Trump called the attack a “very, very successful mission.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s