Congressman Buddy Carter told a group of lawmakers and community leaders at Curtis V. Cooper (health center) this week that healthcare reform is being revived. “We’re going to continue to fight for healthcare. The president this week said he wants to continue to concentrate on this and he wants to have it before we have tax reform so I think you’re going to see it in the next month or so, I think we’ll be voting on a bill, we’re much closer than we were a month ago or two weeks ago,” the congressman said.

And Carter says Community Health Centers (like Curtis V. Cooper) are likely to be empathized more in new legislation not less.

In Savannah, Curtis V. Cooper served more than 18,000 patients last year. Most were uninsured or under-insured. “We have proven outcomes for quality,” says Albert Grandy, the ceo of Curtis V. Cooper.

Grandy says they are helping more people stay healthy by offering health services, dental services and medications through an on site pharmacy. He says in terms of healthcare, that patients here are using the emergency room less. Still, Grandy is worried. Community Health Centers stand to lose up to 70 percent of their funding by the end of September if Congress doesn’t act.

But Congressman Carter doesn’t think they have to worry. “The more people we can get involved here that have a continuum of care, the more that we’re going to save in our emergency room visits so it only makes good sense for us to invest in community health centers,’ he said. “There should not be any interruption in funding whatsoever of community health centers.”

There are about 1,800 community centers in the country that serve about 25 million patients.Carter says in any healthcare reform bill, community centers are likely to play an increased role and that they may not only retain funding but face the possibility of getting more. However, that would be delivered from Planned Parenthood.

We want to shift some of the funding particularly for women’s healthcare services from Planned Parenthood program over to the community health care centers for a couple of reasons, first of all there are more community healthcare centers out there. It increases accessibility and secondly, there are more services available…Planned Parenthood doesn’t have a single Mammogram machine, Community Health Centers have that type of equipment,” said Carter.

However, Planned Parenthood Southeast offered a different perspective in terms of women’s healthcare especially in terms of reproductive services.

Here is a statement Staci Fox, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Southeast:

“People are sick and tired of politicians making it even harder for them to access health care. We should build on the tremendous progress made in this country with expanded access to birth control, instead of enacting policies that take us backwards. Too many women still face barriers to health care, especially young women, women of color, those who live in rural areas, and women with low incomes. Planned Parenthood knows these laws seek to punish women by blocking safe medical care – and they won’t stand.”