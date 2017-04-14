Shelters seek help to care for animals recused from hoarding investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Fifteen puppies adopted with seven more almost ready to find forever homes.

This after 97 animals were rescued last week from a couple in Effingham County in a hoarding case. That couple was arrested.

Dozens of those dogs entered shelters with fleas and full of worms. Now, all of the shelters that stepped up to the plate need your help covering the cost.

“They came in flea infested, full of worms, one was pretty sick,” Cindy McManus, with Imagine Pet Rescue, said.

Imagine Pet Rescue (IPR) is just one of the many shelters that helped Effingham County save these puppies from the home.

“They were packed with dogs everywhere from this hoarding situation, so we wanted to help them out and take as many as we could,” McManus said.

Police said the couple who had them kept them in unlivable conditions. Urine and feces covered the home and many of the dogs were underweight

So, one shelter took in seven of the puppies and one of the moms.

“She looks just like her,” McManus said. “She’s super sweet and really really nice dog. She’s young. About a little over a year old I think.”

After one round of vaccines, with two more to go, the bundles of cuteness will be ready to adopt in six weeks.

“We’ll get them completed on their vaccines and we spay and neuter prior to any adoption to, so we’ll get them spay and neutered and they’ll be ready for their adoption and hopefully find their forever homes,” McManus said.

But, shelters like IPR need your help.

“The community has to pull together and help get the dogs out of the shelter, because they just don’t have the room to house that many animals,” McManus said.

Not only are they low on room, but spending $350 per puppy isn’t easy for the shelters.

“I mean, the cost to keep puppies for that length of time and give them all sets of vaccines and spay and neuters you know is taking on a rescue, so we always ask for donations,” McManus said.

And if you want to help, but can’t take one home you can always sponsor a puppy to make sure they get everything they need while they wait for adoption.

“To sponsor a puppy they can just help pick a puppy and say we’re going to sponsor this puppy for whatever care it needs,” McManus said.

If you would like to adopt one of the pets from Imagine Pet Rescue, then you can contact McManus at 904-571-0455.