Update: Victim identified, shooting remains under investigation

UPDATE:

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Benjamin Owens. We’re told the shooting happened near the intersection of Illinois Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Owens then went to a residence on the 2200 block of Alaska Street where he called a family member for help. He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, but detectives believe this was not a random incident and that the victim and shooter did not know each other.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

___________________________

Savannah (WSAV) – One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting incident this afternoon.

Savannah-Chatham Police responded to the 2200 block of Alaska Street just after 1PM and found an adult male gunshot victim.

No word on a suspect at this time.

Authorities ask that you avoid area while they investigate.