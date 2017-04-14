Homeless veteran bikes across the country with his dog in the name of “Veterans and Their Pets”

There are near forty thousand homeless veterans sleeping on the streets in the US every night…

But one of them is turning his tragic experience into a cross-country campaign for one group that helped him.

Five thousand miles across the country .. Just him and his dog daisy on a bike.

All to raise money for a group called “Veterans and Their Pets”

From Arizona, Harold Palmquist was an engineer in the air force, but after unfortunate life circumstances, he ended up on the streets.

He tried to get into a homeless shelter, but they wouldn’t allow pets…. That’s when he called “veterans and their pets” — who took his four-legged best friend until he could get on his fett… but instead of getting on his feet… he decided to get on two wheels and raise awareness for them.

“Rather than be another burden on Veterans and their pets and on homeless shelter, I had my bike I said veterans and their pets send us a banner, we’re doing a cross country, this is our second, so I’m grateful for them, I can do this and I can show people veterans will stay on the street instead of parting with their animals,” said Palmquist.

If you’d like to donate to “Veterans and Their Pets”, click here.