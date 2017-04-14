Homeless veteran and his dog bike cross country for Veterans and Their Pets

SAVANNAH, Sc. (WSAV) – With his dog behind him, Harold Palmquist is hitting the streets to change not only his life, but the lives of the 40,000 homeless veterans across the country.

“I was an aircraft armament systems specialist… I’ve been to Korea, Arizona, Texas… When I got out of the service I got married. I had two boys. I got divorced,” said Palmquist, “That’s where the downhill part of my life started happening…”

At the time, he was in Phoenix, Arizona, living out of a taxi he would drive to make money, but he soon became homeless. When he tried to get into a shelter, they said he could stay, but his best friend, Daisy, couldn’t.

“I called Veterans and Their Pets and they offered my dog a homeless shelter– adoption or fostering, so my dog had a place to live and I had a place to live,” said Palmquist.

They took her until he could get on his feet, but instead of getting on his feet, he decided to get on wheels and raise awareness.

“I can do this and I can show people veterans will stay on the street instead of parting with their animals,” said Palmquist, “I had my bike, how am I gonna hall the dog… bought myself a trailer, and the dog crate I had with me… that’s why it kinda looks homemade like this and we crossed the country.

He started in Los Angeles and ended in St. Simons, Georgia. Now, he’s turning around and going back.

“I’d be on the streets without them, so now I’m on the streets by choice in a way, and making a difference,” said Palmquist.

Palmquist plans on stopping in all the big cities and says he shares his whole trip on Facebook so that those who don’t get to travel can experience the country with him.

You can follow him on Facebook.

You can also donate to help the cause on the GoFundMe page or to Veterans and Their Pets directly.