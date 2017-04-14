Free tax help available tonight and Saturday

Time is running out to get your taxes done. You have until Tuesday to file your taxes.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) representatives will be at WSAV News 3 tonight between 5-6:30 p.m. manning a phone bank to answer your tax questions. The phone number is 912-644-6852.

You can also meet with them in person to help prepare your 2013-2016 taxes on April 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Neighborhood Improvement Association, 1816 Abercorn Street.

For more information on these events or to talk to VITA about helping you with your taxes year-round, contact VITA directly at 912-447-5577.