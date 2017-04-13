Wife of man behind nightclub massacre pleads not guilty

ORLANDO (CNN) – The wife of the man behind Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub shooting went before a judge on charges related to the attack. Noor Salman is accused of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen’s material support to ISIS.

Mateen killed 49 people and wounded more than 50 others last June in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Salmas is also charged with obstruction of justice for misleading law enforcement agents investigating the massacre.

The hearing Wednesday was Salman’s first appearance in U.S. District Court in Orlando since she was transported from California to Florida last Thursday to face charges.