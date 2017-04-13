Wife of man behind nightclub massacre pleads not guilty

By Published:

ORLANDO (CNN) – The wife of the man behind Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub shooting went before a judge on charges related to the attack. Noor Salman is accused of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen’s material support to ISIS.

Mateen killed 49 people and wounded more than 50 others last June in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Salmas is also charged with obstruction of justice for misleading law enforcement agents investigating the massacre.

The hearing Wednesday was Salman’s first appearance in U.S. District Court in Orlando since she was transported from California to Florida last Thursday to face charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s