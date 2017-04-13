Police investigate murder of 30 year old man in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, GA – (WSAV) According to the Glynn County Police, Wednesday night officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 137 Simon Drive in Brunswick.

When officers arrived, they found a white male, Daniel Lee Gilliam, age 30, in the yard with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information on this murder, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.