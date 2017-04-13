New late fee structure coming for Savannah utility customers

By Published:
New late fee structure coming to Savannah

(SAVANNAH) The Hostess City is set to crack down on people who are late with their utility payments. Savannah’s City Council discussed a new late fee structure that will include a $50 administration charge. The city’s Revenue Director, Cindy Landolt says the charge will be added to a customer’s bill once they receive a cut off notice. “We’re gonna be adding a five dollars or ten percent to your bill if you don’t make the payment by the due date, uh, and we have some grace period after that due date, but then after that, if you still haven’t paid your bill by the time that, um, your water bill is eligible for cut off, there’ll be a fifty dollar administration fee added.” said Landolt. The administration fee will be added to delinquent accounts 38 days after the due date. The new late fee structure will begin in June, 2017.

http://www.savannahga.gov/index.aspx?nid=554

http://www.savannahga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3999

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s