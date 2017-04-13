New late fee structure coming for Savannah utility customers

(SAVANNAH) The Hostess City is set to crack down on people who are late with their utility payments. Savannah’s City Council discussed a new late fee structure that will include a $50 administration charge. The city’s Revenue Director, Cindy Landolt says the charge will be added to a customer’s bill once they receive a cut off notice. “We’re gonna be adding a five dollars or ten percent to your bill if you don’t make the payment by the due date, uh, and we have some grace period after that due date, but then after that, if you still haven’t paid your bill by the time that, um, your water bill is eligible for cut off, there’ll be a fifty dollar administration fee added.” said Landolt. The administration fee will be added to delinquent accounts 38 days after the due date. The new late fee structure will begin in June, 2017.

