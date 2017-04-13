Metro seeks suspect connected to robbery near East Factors Walk

SAVANNAH – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department detectives ask the public’s help in identifying a male suspected of a robbery that occurred March 19 near East Factors Walk.

He is described as a white male in his mid-20s to early 30s. His hair is styled in a low cut. During the incident, he wore a blue sweater with a white collared shirt underneath.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact 911 or the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.