Meat free for Lent? Try Chef Peter Russo’s Shrimp & Avocado Tower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every Thursday during Lent we’ve teamed up with a local restaurant for a meat free recipe for your meatless Friday meal. This week Chef Peter from the 700 Drayton Cooking Schools shows us an easy to do dish that will ‘WOW!’ everyone at the table.

Shrimp Avocado Tower

Ingredients:

-2 pounds shrimp cleaned

-1 pineapple

-1 avocado

-1 each roasted pepper

-Small bunch parsley

Directions:

-Sauté shrimp till cooked mix with sweet chili sauce set aside

-Dice avocado

-Dice pineapple

-Dice roasted red peppers

-Chopped parsley

-Mix avocado, pineapple, roasted peppers, and parsley, in a large bowl add red wine vinegar and olive oil to taste

Plating:

-Using large ring mold place relish inside mold laying with some shrimp. Finish with chives and sweet chili sauce.