FUGITIVE FILES: Convicted Rapist on the Run

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:
Andrew Brown

A convicted rapist with a long criminal history is on the run again, or he may be on a bike.

“We have checked many locations, all the tips we received, but still no signs of him,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermaine Maxwell.

Andrew Brown is a mystery to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Recovery (SORT) Team.

He’s a convicted rapist who’s done multiple stints in prison for everything from kidnapping to cocaine to robbery to failing to register as a sex offender.

Now Brown is violating his probation and on the run. Or in his case on wheels.

Andrew Brown has multiple prison terms dating back to the 1990’s

“He’s known to ride a bicycle all around,” explained Maxwell. “If you see him he’s most likely on a bicycle, so he’s going to be on the move.”

Andrew Brown is 6’1″ 150 lbs. He could be clean shaven, bald or have a beard.

He is homeless and usually hangs out in Downtown Savannah and once again is usually on a bike.

Sheriff’s say his violent past makes him a dangerous suspect.

“If he was refusing to follow the rules, wouldn’t give us an update his address, no telling what he’s willing to do,” said Deputy Maxwell.

If you can help find Andrew Brown call Chatham County Sheriff’s or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Andrew Brown

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s