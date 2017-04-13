FUGITIVE FILES: Convicted Rapist on the Run

A convicted rapist with a long criminal history is on the run again, or he may be on a bike.

“We have checked many locations, all the tips we received, but still no signs of him,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermaine Maxwell.

Andrew Brown is a mystery to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Recovery (SORT) Team.

He’s a convicted rapist who’s done multiple stints in prison for everything from kidnapping to cocaine to robbery to failing to register as a sex offender.

Now Brown is violating his probation and on the run. Or in his case on wheels.

“He’s known to ride a bicycle all around,” explained Maxwell. “If you see him he’s most likely on a bicycle, so he’s going to be on the move.”

Andrew Brown is 6’1″ 150 lbs. He could be clean shaven, bald or have a beard.

He is homeless and usually hangs out in Downtown Savannah and once again is usually on a bike.

Sheriff’s say his violent past makes him a dangerous suspect.

“If he was refusing to follow the rules, wouldn’t give us an update his address, no telling what he’s willing to do,” said Deputy Maxwell.

If you can help find Andrew Brown call Chatham County Sheriff’s or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.