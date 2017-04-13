Documenting a dream: ‘Savannah Feed the Hungry’ focus of local film

Savannah Technical College Georgia Film Academy (GFA) class will host a screening of the documentary Feed the Hungry: the Vision, the Outreach, the Community Changer on Friday, April 28, at 6 pm in the Eckberg Auditorium.

The formal event is free to the public, but seats must be reserved. A donation for Feed the Hungry, Inc. is requested.

Feed the Hungry is a non-profit charity that provides assistance to Savannah’s homeless, working poor, and low-income residents through free produce, free clothing, hot meals, and community involvement.

The documentary was directed by William Martin and produced by Kareem McMichael.

They join us with more on the project and how you can be a part of the screening.

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/207500021

For more details, visit: http://feedthehungrydoc.weebly.com/about.html