Weather Wise Kids: Chatham Academy Math Students Visit WSAV

Lee Haywood WSAV News 3 meteorologist By Published:
Group picture of Ari and Lee and visiting students from Chatham Academy in Savannah who stopped by the WSAV studios today.

8 math excelling students from Chatham academy in Savannah stopped by the WSAV studios today.

Meteorologist Lee Haywood and Ariella Scalese spoke to the students about how math is an important part of meteorology.

Lee and Ari explained how weather models use equations in order to make predictions about the future of the atmosphere.

As a meteorologist is it important to understand these questions in order to create an accurate forecast.

Of course, they couldn’t leave without asking a few questions themselves. Look for them on Thursday’s for weather wise kids.

