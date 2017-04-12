Video: Brave swimmer steps into glass-bottomed pool on edge of high-rise

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – If you are scared of heights, then this is not the swimming pool for you. A video of a new glass-bottomed infinity pool, hanging off the 40th floor of an apartment building in downtown Houston, has gone viral.

The clip shows a swimmer stepping over the edge of a building while remaining safe in the pool’s waters. The pool has an 8-inch-thick Plexiglas bottom and sits out 10 feet from the side of Market Square Tower. It’s reportedly the tallest pool in Texas and the only glass-bottomed pool in Houston.

