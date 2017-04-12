Records show ex-Trump aide Manafort’s firm did receive Ukraine ledger payouts

WASHINGTON (AP) – A firm headed by Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, received more than $1.2 million in payments that match a ledger that Ukrainian investigators say reflect off-the-books payments from a pro-Russian political party.

That’s according to documents newly obtained by The Associated Press. The payments in 2007 and 2009 came before Manafort became involved in Trump’s campaign. They provide the first evidence that Manafort’s firm received at least some money listed in the so-called Black Ledger.

U.S. prosecutors have been looking into Manafort’s work since at least the 2014 ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia. No charges have been filed.

Manafort didn’t deny receiving the payments, but he said any payments made to his company via wire transfer were legitimate compensation for political consulting.