Records show ex-Trump aide Manafort’s firm did receive Ukraine ledger payouts

Paul Manafort
FILE - In this July 17, 2016, file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A firm headed by Manafort received more than $1.2 million in payments that correspond to entries in a handwritten ledger tied to a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, according to financial records obtained by The Associated Press. The payments between 2007 and 2009 are the first evidence that Manafort’s consulting firm received funds listed in the so-called Black Ledger, which Ukrainian investigators have been investigating as evidence of off-the-books payments from the Ukrainian Party of Regions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A firm headed by Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, received more than $1.2 million in payments that match a ledger that Ukrainian investigators say reflect off-the-books payments from a pro-Russian political party.

That’s according to documents newly obtained by The Associated Press. The payments in 2007 and 2009 came before Manafort became involved in Trump’s campaign. They provide the first evidence that Manafort’s firm received at least some money listed in the so-called Black Ledger.

U.S. prosecutors have been looking into Manafort’s work since at least the 2014 ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia. No charges have been filed.

Manafort didn’t deny receiving the payments, but he said any payments made to his company via wire transfer were legitimate compensation for political consulting.

