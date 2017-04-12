All Coastal Heritage Society sites to participate in ‘Museums for All’ initiative

SAVANNAH, GA – April 11, 2017 – Coastal Heritage Society’s five sites: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Old Fort Jackson, Pin Point Heritage Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum and Savannah History Museum have joined “Museums for All,” a cooperative initiative between the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) that aims to give families of all backgrounds the ability to visit museums regularly and inspire new educational opportunities, interests and creative thinking.

Through the “Museums for All” program, up to four individuals can visit each museum for a discounted rate by presenting a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and a valid photo ID. All Coastal Heritage Society museums will be accessible for $2.00 per person for “Museums for All” participants.

“Coastal Heritage Society is committed to being a primary educational resource to all families in our community. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to reach out to audiences in the area who may not otherwise be able to come and enjoy hands-on educational activities in the rich surroundings of our historic sites,” said Sandra Baxter, Chief Executive Officer for Coastal Heritage Society. “This is just one example of how the Society is rethinking and expanding our role to create a positive and tangible impact in Savannah.”

“Museums for All” is a way to broaden museums’ visitor base, and reach out to underserved communities. This program is especially critical in cities like Savannah, where the poverty rate is 26 percent of the population. The initiative will help expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. By removing financial barriers to interactive learning experiences, museums can foster a life-long interest in knowledge, growth and personal empowerment.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences to the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic cultural resources in coastal Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.