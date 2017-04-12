Many reports on social media of car break-ins, fewer though coming into Metro police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in some Savannah neighborhoods. That’s leading to a lot of chatter on social media, but surprisingly little to no information into Metro Police.

“Unfortunately if we know nothing about it, we can’t do anything about it,” says Central precinct APO Sherrel Brown.

Police know thieves are targeting the Ardsley Park neighborhood.

“Just this particular week, entering autos was an issue in that area,” Brown adds.

It was certainly an issue during the month of March, when police say seven cars were taken. Metro Police records show that’s well above the monthly average of about two. Even bigger than that issue? How Metro Police are finding out about these thefts.

“So actually looking at the Facebook page it was cross referenced with the officers report of there being an issue with entering autos. So we actually looked that information up and it wasn’t consistent with what the reports were on their Facebook page,” says Brown.

Officer Sherrell Brown had to rely on the neighborhood Facebook page to hear about these crimes. Metro police officers went to speak with neighbors about the break ins and how they can prevent them. News 3 hit the streets as well about the issue. We were both met with the same response.

“Ironically some people were saying yeah my car was broken into but I never called the police.”

No people though who wanted to talk on camera with us. Some did confirm themselves as well as several neighbors did that, their car was broken into, nothing was taken, so they never reported it.

That leads us to this issue though, Metro does not have the most concrete numbers on car break-ins because they are not being reported. Without reports, there’s no data to pressure or to justify more police presence in the area.

“They’re reporting it on Facebook and we can’t do anything about it unless they report it to us so we have real account of how to gauge that.”

In terms of stolen cars, Metro reports the numbers are up this year than they were at this time in 2016 or 2015. They urge neighbors to not leave cars running, with keys in them, or any other valuables no matter the length of time the car owner is away from it.