Man charged with murder of father-in-law indicted

Savannah (WSAV) – A Chatham County Grand Jury has indicted a man charged in the January murder of his father-in-law.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes investigators arrested 44-year-old Brian Lewis back on Friday, January 20, charging him with concealing a death of another, in connection with the investigation of human remains found on the property he shared with his wife and father in law, 67-year-old Ronald Redding on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane.

Authorities responded to the residence at noon to check Redding’s welfare when the remains were located and recovered in a shed near the home with assistance from Savannah Fire Department and Southside Fire and EMS.

Lewis was indicted on: one count malice murder; three counts felony murder; one count aggravated battery-family violence; one count aggravated assault-family violence; one count exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elderly person, or resident; and one count concealing death of another.