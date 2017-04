SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s officially Farners Market season in the Lowcountry & Coastal Empire. Eat It & Like It’s Jesse Blanco tells us all about the Bluffton Farmers Market plus a new restaurant called Farm in this week’s episode. He give the ladies of The Bridge a preview.

You can catch Eat It & Like It every Sunday morning at 7:30 on WSAV.