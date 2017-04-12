Get your tickets NOW for The Dreaming of Home Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Right now in Beaufort County nearly 550 families with children don’t have a home to call their own. Family Promise of Beaufort County is working to solve that problem & you can help too by attending the Dreaming of Home Gala, but your ticket has to be reserved by April 20th.

The gala is Thursday, May 11th from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Hampton Hall Clubhouse in Bluffton. There are heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary wine and beer, live entertainment, and a silent and live auction.

Tickets are $90 per person, to get yours call at 843-815-4211. Please RSVP by Thursday, April 20.