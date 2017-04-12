Five attorneys will represent homeless man in I-85 bridge fire

By Published:
In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT

ATLANTA (AP) – Five attorneys have notified the court that they’ll be representing the homeless man charged with setting a fire that led to the collapse of a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta.

News outlets reports 39-year-old Basil Eleby is being represented by: Lawrence Zimmerman, Gerald Griggs, Mawuli Davis, Gary Spencer and Tiffany Roberts. All of the attorneys have experience with high profile case, and are representing Eleby for no charge. Eleby was indicted Friday on arson and criminal damage to property in the first degree charges.

Authorities say Eleby had talked about smoking crack prior to the fire that broke out on March 30 under the I-85 bridge in an area where the state of Georgia stores noncombustible construction materials.

Eleby is scheduled to be in court next Tuesday.

