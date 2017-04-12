Earth Day, Jeff Dunham, SCADurday Night Live & Easter Egg Hunts in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for Savannah’s Earth Day Festival? How about the March for Science? Do Savannah Magazine has your details. PLUS, get the skinny on Jeff Dunham in Savannah, SCADurday Night Live and tons of Easter Egg Hunts for the kiddos.

What: Savannah Earth Day Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 (variety of workshops from 11:30-2:30)

Where: Forsyth Park

Cost: Free

Info: earthdaysavannah.org

What: March for Science on Earth Day

When: 10 a.m. April 22

Where: Johnson Square to Forsyth Park

Cost: Free

Info: Facebook.com/MarchForScienceSavannah

What: Jeff Dunham live

When: 7:30 p.m. April 19

Where: Savannah Civic Center, MLK Arena, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $41.50

Info: savannahcivic.com

What: “SCADurday Night Live”

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 15

Where: Hamilton Hall, 522 Indian St.

Cost: Free; mature audiences

Info: scad.edu or rthompson@scad.edu

Too many Easter Egg Hunts to list – plus a Bunny Hop Bar Crawl. Visit DoSavannah.com Thursday, April 13 for details.