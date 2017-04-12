Earth Day, Jeff Dunham, SCADurday Night Live & Easter Egg Hunts in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for Savannah’s Earth Day Festival? How about the March for Science? Do Savannah Magazine has your details. PLUS, get the skinny on Jeff Dunham in Savannah, SCADurday Night Live and tons of Easter Egg Hunts for the kiddos.
What: Savannah Earth Day Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 (variety of workshops from 11:30-2:30)
Where: Forsyth Park
Cost: Free
Info: earthdaysavannah.org
What: March for Science on Earth Day
When: 10 a.m. April 22
Where: Johnson Square to Forsyth Park
Cost: Free
Info: Facebook.com/MarchForScienceSavannah
What: Jeff Dunham live
When: 7:30 p.m. April 19
Where: Savannah Civic Center, MLK Arena, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $41.50
Info: savannahcivic.com
What: “SCADurday Night Live”
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 15
Where: Hamilton Hall, 522 Indian St.
Cost: Free; mature audiences
Info: scad.edu or rthompson@scad.edu
Too many Easter Egg Hunts to list – plus a Bunny Hop Bar Crawl. Visit DoSavannah.com Thursday, April 13 for details.