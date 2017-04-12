Best Summer Ever! YMCA of Coastal Georgia announces Power Scholars Academy for Chatham County students

This summer, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia will bring the Power Scholars Academy, a five-week academic opportunity for rising sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students focused on building math, reading, and confidence skills, to Chatham County!

Hillary Bradbury and Audrey Rodriguez join the conversation to tell us what they’re doing to close the education gap when school is out of session and how you can register your child.

For more information, visit: http://ymcaofcoastalga.org/

https://www.facebook.com/YMCAofCoastalGeorgia/

 

 

