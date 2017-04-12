15 pets from Lowcountry animal hoarding investigation find new homes

SAVANNAH, GA – (WSAV) The group One Love Animal Rescue of Savannah announced Wednesday that 15 pets they received from an animal hoarding case out of Effingham County have found their forever homes.

In early April, police arrested Lynn and Chris Chinni after 97 animals were discovered living in the couple’s home.

Coastal Pet Rescue is also doing their part to help these animals. They took in 21 of the dogs.

Coastal Pet Rescue needs puppy food, puppy pads, and money to help pay for their care.

If you would like to help, go to http://www.coastalpetrescue.org.

The Lynn and Chris Chinni have both been charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

