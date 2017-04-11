With the RBC Heritage expecting record numbers this year, here’s what you need to know

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – It has only just begun and the RBC Heritage is already seeing record numbers.

“Inside of Sea Pines, we currently have our trolleys running with our transportation, we moved double the amount of people yesterday than we have in the last three years,” said Head of Security Toby McSwain.

And for that reason, they are asking for patience.

“The tournament’s growing, but the only thing that’s not growing is our parking areas,” said McSwain, “Honey Horn Plantation was used as a debris field during the storm and it’s not ready… so this year we’re at the high school, the elementary school and we’re over flowing into the power lines.”

Shuttle buses will pick up and drop off from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day at Hilton Head Public School complex off Wilborn Drive.

“We are gonna have 18 buses, large passenger buses that are moving spectators in, so we ask people to be patient,” said McSwain.

Once spectators make it to the entrance, there are a number of things to keep in mind.

Bags larger than 6x6x6 are not allowed in unless a diaper bag or for medial purposes. They will allow clear bags smaller than 12x6x12. Strollers and oxygen tanks are also an exception.

Their goal is to be able to “readily see what people have” when at the event, said McSwain, “You can bring the umbrella, but you can bring the umbrella case. You can bring the binoculars, but you can’t bring the case that they go in.”

And if you plan on attending Thursday through Sunday, they won’t allow cameras.

“You can’t bring a camera in, any type of recording device during tournament time,” said McSwain, “You can take some photographs but they ask that you not take the photographs while the player’s approaching the ball or in the process of actually striking the ball.”

“We want everyone to have a good time, but people have to realize that Thursday through Sunday, these players are working for a living…. Golf is traditionally a quiet game so we ask people to respect that,” said McSwain.