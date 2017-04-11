Video captures fireball in sky near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – A fireball shot across the skies over parts of Southwest U.S. Monday night. Among those who saw the bright light was Dale Demi. She was live-streaming video from her San Diego-area home when the fireball happened. The video shows a flash of light in the sky, followed by a loud boom. And Demi appears startled by the sudden noise and says, “Did you guys see that? Did you guys see that?”

The American Meteor Society says it received at least 260 reports of the fireball event. Most reports were from San Diego, but people from Los Angeles, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico also reported seeing something. Most witnesses describe the fireball as “green” and “very bright.”