University student killed in Venezuela opposition protest

By Published:
Demonstrators help a journalist who was injured in a leg while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, April 10, 2017. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro protested on the streets of the capital as part of an ongoing protest movement that shows little sign of losing steam. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – A university student is dead after being struck by gunfire at a protest in Venezuela, where thousands have been demonstrating against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Queliz was killed Monday evening in the central coastal city of Valencia after a friend says he was struck in the neck by gunfire while participating in the protest.

The death is the second to take place at protests that erupted April 1 after the Supreme Court stripped congress of its last vestiges of power. Although the decision was later reversed, Venezuelans continue to protest what they see as a government steadily sliding toward authoritarianism.

Government authorities have been using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, methods being criticized by international groups as an excessive use of force.

