Update: Tybee Police to hold moment of silence for Officer Tron Lewis Saturday

UPDATE:

The Tybee Island Police Department says they will hold a moment of silence to honor Officer Tron Lewis Saturday, April 15th, at noon. This remembrance is in honor of Officer Lewis’ dedication and service to his community. They welcome anyone who wishes to join them at Officer Lewis’ patrol vehicle in front of the Tybee Island Police Department.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – Tybee Police Chief Bob Bryson says his department is in shock over the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, 32 year old Tron Lewis (who was off duty) died after being involved in an accident on his motorcycle.

Since Saturday, there has been an outpouring of community support. Lewis’s police vehicle has been covered with a flag and flowers, and the flag at Tybee police department is flying at half staff.

Lewis was with the Tybee Police force just about one year, but made an impact on everyone there, according to Police Chief Bob Bryson. “We are all better for knowing him,” Bryson said.

Bryson says he has no information on services yet, but said they may take place in Ware County where Lewis grew up. Bryson said that Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher has already offered to provide staffing that day so all Tybee officers can attend the funeral.

Lewis was traveling north on Ogeechee Road and was struck by an SUV turning east from the southbound lanes on Ogeechee. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.