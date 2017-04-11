SCMPD seeks help identifying armed robbery suspect

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Robbery Unit needs your help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank. The incident happened just after 1PM at Suntrust Bank in the 2800 block of Skidaway Road, back on April 3rd.

The suspect is described as a black male, 45-50 years of age, approximately 5’8” and 170-180 pounds. He has little to no facial hair. He was last seen wearing an olive t-shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt, and a white apron. He was last seen leaving the scene on foot.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. If you have any information on the case is call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.