Update: Man charged in murders of two Fort Stewart soldiers denied bond again

Shaquille Deion Craig made another court appearance in Liberty County Monday. Superior Court Judge Charles Paul Rose denied Craig bond again. He was initially denied release following his arrest back in March.

Hinesville (WSAV) – Shaquille Craig, accused in the murders of 21-year-old Malika Jackson and 23-year-old Marquez Brown, made his first appearance at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville today.  Officials tell us he was denied bond.

The bodies of Jackson and Brown were found inside a home in Hinesville on Sunday, March 5th.

