We have so many smart, deserving girls in our region.

Representing four counties, they seize the opportunity to live to their fullest potential thanks to Girls on the Run.

The program is all about helping girls define who they are and who they were meant to be.

Running is used as an empowerment tool to help these girls learn about making good choices and decisions.

“They’re able to express themselves in a safe environment. Our team has 8 girls so we’re very close, and they get to interact with girls outside of their grade as well which is very important.

And they feed off of each other, inspire each other. They encourage each other. We give energy awards after each work out,” explains Board Member Kristin King

Now they’re raising support for their scholarship program with Girls on the Runway event.

It’s a powerful strategy that brings girls from all walks of life together to celebrate who they are.

What they take away — is inspiring.

“I think it really helps with like confidence with accepting who you are. That’s really helped with middle school because it’s a lot different than elementary school and you really need to be like good and social and believe in yourself,” says Margaret Wade.

Girls on the runway is happening next Sunday, April 23rd from 2 to 4 pm.

at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

