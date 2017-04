Parents and high school seniors all have one thing on their mind this time of year — how to pay for college. Savannah State University is getting ready for a ‘seriously impressive event.’ Its President’s Gala will raise money for student scholarships.

Former State Senator Eric Johnson and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson are this year’s co-chairs. They join the conversation with information on how you can get involved.

Click here for more information or call: (912) 358-3059.