Contractor indicted for scheming with former CAT director

A federal grand jury in Savannah has indicted Anthony Florence, owner of SR Contracting, a Lithonia, Ga. company, for allegedly scheming with former Chatham Area Transit Authority executive director Chadwick Reese. According to court documents, SR Contracting had a contract with CAT to supposedly provide maintenance for bus routes, concrete repairs to parking lots and other services. Florence is accused of scheming with Reese and his maintenance director, Joel Morris, to defraud the transit company out of more than $200,000 by creating false invoices.

Court documents show the defendant, along with Reese and Morris, allegedly carried out the fraudulent billing between July 2013 and November 2015. Authorities also accuse Florence of providing bribes and kickbacks to Reese and Morris, “including payments for tens of thousands of dollars worth of work done on the home of (Reese) and (Morris).”

This latest development is part of the ongoing investigation into the CAT fraud scheme. Reese was sentenced last July for rigging contracts in exchange for money.

If convicted, Florence faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.