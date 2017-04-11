CNT officials make arrest, seize $15,000+ in drugs

Savannah (WSAV/SCMPD) – Authorities say a meth dealer is in custody following an operation conducted by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT).

On April 7th, 41-year-old William Merritt was arrested near Bonnybridge Augusta Roads in Port Wentworth. Agents with CNT conducted a search warrant of Merritt’s residence on Turnberry Street and seized multiple forms of controlled substances including: more than 13 ounces of meth, prescription pills, marijuana and items commonly used for the distribution of controlled substances. Officials also seized a loaded firearm, and more than $2,000.

We’re told Merritt is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with multiple felonies to include trafficking Methamphetamine, sale of a controlled substance, and use of communication facility for criminal use. The drugs seized from Merritt’s residence have a street value of more than $15,000.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sales can call CNT at 912-652-3900 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.