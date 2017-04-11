Beaufort County offering new voting poll manager training

By Published: Updated:

Beaufort County – The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County is conducting new poll manager training. All persons interested in working the polls for the first time, may enroll in one of the sessions. They will be held at the following dates and times: 

Date Time
Thursday, April 13, 2017    4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Thursday, June 8, 2017    4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Saturday, August 19, 2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Saturday, October 14, 2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Thursday, December 7, 2017    2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

All training sessions will be conducted at Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County Office on 15 John Galt Road and should last about four hours. It is also recommended that you bring a snack to eat/drink during short breaks.

To register, call (843) 255-6900 or send an email with your name, physical/mailing address, a daytime phone number, and the preferred date of the training you wish to attend to: voter@bcgov.net.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s