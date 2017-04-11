Update: Candler County man located

Courtesy: Candler Co. Sheriff's Office

UPDATE:

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office tells us Buddy McNair has been located. They are in the process of reuniting him with his family.

____________________________

Candler County (WSAV/CCSO)  – Authorities need your help finding 83-year-old William Elbert “Buddy” McNair of Metter.

We’re told he was last seen at his residence on Hiawatha Street just before 8 a.m. this morning.  He suffers from Alzheimer’s and several other medical conditions. According to officials, he was headed towards Twin City driving a 2004 tan Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia tag PMD 9902.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

